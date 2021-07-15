Gold prices hover near four-week peak on dovish Fed stance

Article content

Gold prices were flat on Thursday, hovering near a four-week high scaled in the previous session, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled “powerful support” for economic recovery and boosted the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,824.81 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT, having hit a peak since June 16 on Wednesday at $1,829.55.

* U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,826.40 per ounce.

* At the beginning of his two-day testimony before the Congress, Powell stuck to the view that the current price increases are transitory and that the central bank is focused on getting as many people back to work as possible.