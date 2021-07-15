Gold prices hover near four-week high on dovish Fed stance

Article content

Gold prices hovered near a four-week peak on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell soothed investor fears by reassuring that he was in no rush to tighten policy, lifting the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was flat at $1,826.27 per ounce, as of 0443 GMT, having hit a peak since June 16 at $1,829.55 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,827.00.

Powell stuck to the view on Wednesday that the current price increases are transitory and the Fed expects to continue its bond-buying until there is “substantial further progress” on jobs, with interest rates pinned near zero likely until at least 2023.