Gigi Hadid’s Voice Made A Cameo In “Never Have I Ever”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
30

Truly *chef’s kiss* 2021 content.

Here’s supermodel Gigi Hadid.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

You know her from, well, everywhere: runways, Vogue covers, partner to Zayn Malik, sister to Bella Hadid…

Well, now Gigi has popped up somewhere else: as a narrator in Never Have I Ever season two, which just dropped on Netflix — and, on the show, she narrates an episode dedicated to teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

Now, originally Chrissy Teigen was supposed to narrate episode three, but things are a little, um, weird for her right now. She actually left the show in June.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Anyway, Gigi took over to narrate the episode all about Paxton…


Courtesy Of Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX

“This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He’s a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California,” Hadid says in the episode. “And I am model, designer, activist and a former 16-year-old from California, Gigi Hadid.”

“You may be asking yourself,” she continued, “‘Why is old Gigers taking time out of her busy skedge to narrate the story of a 16-year-old boy?


Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

“Believe it or not—I relate to this kid. We’re both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols.”

“When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that’s all everyone thinks you have to offer the world,” she added. “But we’ve got brains, too, and feelings and—Paxton, dude, put a shirt on. I’m trying to make a point here.”


Courtesy Of Netflix / COURTESY OF NETFLIX

We do not blame her for getting distracted.

“Anyway, we have so much more going on inside. At least that’s true for me. We’ll see what happens with Paxton.”


Isabella B. Vosmikova / ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

Is it October 3 or something? 

Thank you for your service, Gigi!


Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR