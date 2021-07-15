Gigi Hadid’s Voice Made A Cameo In “Never Have I Ever”

Truly *chef’s kiss* 2021 content.
Here’s supermodel Gigi Hadid.
You know her from, well, everywhere: runways, Vogue covers, partner to Zayn Malik, sister to Bella Hadid…
Well, now Gigi has popped up somewhere else: as a narrator in Never Have I Ever season two, which just dropped on Netflix — and, on the show, she narrates an episode dedicated to teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).
Now, originally Chrissy Teigen was supposed to narrate episode three, but things are a little, um, weird for her right now. She actually left the show in June.
Anyway, Gigi took over to narrate the episode all about Paxton…
“You may be asking yourself,” she continued, “‘Why is old Gigers taking time out of her busy skedge to narrate the story of a 16-year-old boy?
“Believe it or not—I relate to this kid. We’re both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols.”
“When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that’s all everyone thinks you have to offer the world,” she added. “But we’ve got brains, too, and feelings and—Paxton, dude, put a shirt on. I’m trying to make a point here.”
“Anyway, we have so much more going on inside. At least that’s true for me. We’ll see what happens with Paxton.”
Thank you for your service, Gigi!
