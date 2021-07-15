Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.01% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 1.01%, while the index declined 0.70%, and the index declined 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were E.ON SE (DE:), which rose 0.97% or 0.099 points to trade at 10.288 at the close. Meanwhile, Linde PLC (DE:) added 0.73% or 1.800 points to end at 247.700 and Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) was up 0.19% or 0.100 points to 51.680 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 11.09% or 2.86 points to trade at 22.92 at the close. Siemens AG Class N (DE:) declined 2.64% or 3.53 points to end at 130.25 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 2.40% or 5.18 points to 210.25.

The top performers on the MDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 3.20% to 40.150, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.12% to settle at 488.000 and Evonik Industries AG (DE:) which gained 0.93% to close at 29.180.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 7.51% to 56.640 in late trade, Encavis AG (DE:) which lost 6.17% to settle at 15.510 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 4.93% to 28.94 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.94% to 169.90, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 3.20% to settle at 40.150 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.12% to close at 488.000.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 7.51% to 56.640 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 6.45% to settle at 44.080 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 4.93% to 28.94 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 505 to 187 and 67 ended unchanged.

Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; losing 7.51% or 4.600 to 56.640. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; losing 7.51% or 4.600 to 56.640.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.27% to 18.00.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.08% or 1.55 to $1826.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.90% or 0.66 to hit $72.47 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.75% or 0.56 to trade at $74.20 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.28% to 1.1802, while EUR/GBP fell 0.06% to 0.8532.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.25% at 92.640.

