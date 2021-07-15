France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.99% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.99%, while the index fell 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which rose 0.34% or 0.09 points to trade at 24.75 at the close. Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) added 0.19% or 0.05 points to end at 26.41 and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) was up 0.09% or 0.05 points to 58.32 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 3.50% or 2.55 points to trade at 70.38 at the close. Atos SE (PA:) declined 3.12% or 1.32 points to end at 41.03 and Renault SA (PA:) was down 2.19% or 0.70 points to 31.34.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eramet SA (PA:) which rose 1.89% to 64.85, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which was up 1.76% to settle at 457.90 and Vallourec (PA:) which gained 1.42% to close at 7.500.

The worst performers were CGG SA (PA:) which was down 3.52% to 0.619 in late trade, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which lost 3.50% to settle at 70.38 and Klepierre SA (PA:) which was down 3.34% to 20.85 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 450 to 119 and 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 3.12% or 1.32 to 41.03. Shares in Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.76% or 7.90 to 457.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.07% or 1.35 to $1826.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.45% or 0.33 to hit $72.80 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.51% or 0.38 to trade at $74.38 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.24% to 1.1806, while EUR/GBP fell 0.15% to 0.8525.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.608.

