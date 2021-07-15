Fox News interview By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
25

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Mitch McConnell looks on following the weekly Senate lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday all Republicans in the chamber will vote no on a potential $3.5 trillion budget bill Democrats are working on.

“There won’t be any Republican support for this and hopefully some brave Democrats will stand up and say ‘I’m not going to do this’ for the country,” McConnell said in a Fox News interview, saying that if the vote falls along party lines, Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, would have to act as the tie-breaker. “Every Democrat will own this if it happens.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR