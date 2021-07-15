Florence Pugh Is The Reason For The Poser Black Widow Scene

“And they wrote that right in there.”
And the entire Marvel fan base has collectively agreed that Florence Pugh stole our hearts as Yelena.
She was such a perfect addition to a female-led Marvel movie, especially one where she gets to play Scarlett Johansson’s younger sister.
Hands down, the best scene in the entire movie is when Yelena trolls Natasha’s signature pose.
Which becomes a running joke throughout the whole film…
But the best part? In an interview with MTV, Florence explained how she practically wrote that joke herself when she started asking all of the right questions.
And like any little sister would, she, of course, had to troll Scarlett about it IRL on set, which is how writer Eric Pearson heard about it and decided to put it in the film.
Scarlett responded how I’d probably respond too if I’d spent literally 10 years of my life playing the same character.
It’s funny though because Florence really set the bar high for herself. Whatever pose she eventually chooses better be excellent.
Personally, I hope she goes with the walking thing.
