Fireblocks Integrates With Polygon To Elevate Crypto Adoption By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
29

© Reuters. Fireblocks Integrates With Polygon To Elevate Crypto Adoption
  • Polygon and Fireblocks have struck a partnership.
  • Together they will bring higher efficiency tools for Polygon users.
  • Their goal is to elevate and ease the process of cryptocurrency adoption.

Polygon and Fireblocks have struck a deal together. The goal is to bring its comprehensive suite of crypto infrastructure products to all Polygon users. This move will bring institutional-grade tools and security to the Ethereum-based network.

This collaboration means that users, projects, and institutions on the Polygon network will soon gain access to Fireblocks’ tools. This includes a wide variety of diverse products all working to facilitate the adoption of cryptocurrency.

In particular, the products are — Fireblocks Asset Transfer Network, a secure interface for transacting large sums of cryptocurrencies between institutions; The MPC Wallet-as-a-Service, which provides a secure and effective way of transacting multi-owner cryptocurrency wallets; Fireblocks’s Security platform, which provide…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

