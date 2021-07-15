Fantasy soccer NFT platform Sorare reportedly closing in on $532M in funding By Cointelegraph

Fantasy soccer NFT platform Sorare reportedly closing in on $532M in funding
Reports have surfaced that French NFT-based soccer trading card game developer Sorare is closing in on a $532 million funding round with a valuation of at least $3.8 billion.
According to unnamed sources in Business Insider, the latest funding round is expected to be led by Japanese telecommunications giant SoftBank, along with participation from European venture capital firm Atomico.
