FAA orders checks on 9,300 Boeing 737 planes for possible switch failures By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington February 27, 2014.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued a directive to operators of all Boeing (NYSE:) 737 series airplanes to conduct inspections to address possible failures of the cabin altitude pressure switches.
The directive requires operators to conduct repetitive tests of the switches and replace them if needed. The directive covers 2,502 U.S.-registered airplanes and 9,315 airplanes worldwide. It was prompted after an operator reported that on three different 737 models both pressure switches failed the on-wing functional test.
