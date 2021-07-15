European Stocks Drop as Investors Grapple With Inflation Worries

With European stocks near a record, investor optimism in the recovery is being tested by worries about price pressure, rising rates and the anticipation of eventual monetary policy tightening. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it was still too soon to scale back stimulus, while acknowledging that inflation has risen faster than expected. And in the U.K., inflation could peak near 4%, said Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.3% at 8:01 a.m. London time, with most industry groups down. Energy shares tumbled the most, tracking oil lower after U.S. gasoline stockpiles expanded unexpectedly. Miners outperformed, buoyed by positive data from China.

Article content

Bank of England Official Sees Inflation Rising Further to 4%

“Expect more volatility in the market over the coming days, but the base case for equities remains — it will trend higher, central banks are not going to tighten monetary policy anytime soon,” said Manish Singh, chief investment officer at Crossbridge Capital. “The fear of inflation spike will recede and the central banks will be under less pressure to tighten monetary policy.”

Traders are also watching the start of the reporting season for cues on the corporate recovery. Daimler AG rose as much as 1.8% after posting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Siemens Energy AG slid 10% after warning that its third-quarter results would probably miss current market expectations. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA also tumbled, down 15%, after cutting its financial guidance for this year.

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com