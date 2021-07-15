Emily Blunt’s Daughters Are Disinterested In Her Movies

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
31

And she’d like to keep it that way.

Movie nights at Emily Blunt‘s home definitely don’t include any films she’s been in!


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

The actor says that her daughters, Violet, 5, and Hazel, 7, have absolutely no interest in watching her movies.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

But recently, there’s been one exception to the little girl’s lack of interest — Emily’s new film Jungle Cruise.

“This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times…They’re really into Jungle Cruise. They love the jaguar, they love [Dwayne Johnson], they love the dynamic, they love the whole world,” Emily explained.

And while she’s “so happy” the girls love the film, Emily doesn’t really mind if they don’t care about her acting career.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for American Institute For Stuttering

“They don’t even want to see what I do. They don’t even like it when I put on makeup. They don’t like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy,” Emily admitted.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR