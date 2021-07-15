Dollar on course for weekly gain; kiwi leaps with inflation

SINGAPORE — The dollar headed on Friday

for its best weekly gain in about a month, supported by buying

on investor worries about quicker U.S. interest rate increases

and by rising virus infections, while a hot inflation reading

lifted the New Zealand dollar.

The kiwi was the biggest mover amongst majors in

morning trade, and was last up 0.4% at $0.7003, after consumer

prices rose far faster than expected at a decade-high pace of

1.3% for the June quarter and 3.3% for the year.

The reading has brought forward rate hike expectations to

next month, with markets now pricing an 86% chance the Reserve

Bank of New Zealand becomes the first developed-market central

bank to exit from emergency policy settings.

Still, against a firm greenback, even that startling

prospect has so far failed to rouse the New Zealand currency

from recent ranges, and for the week the kiwi is up just 0.1%.

The dollar was broadly steady elsewhere on Friday but

heading for weekly gains, with a rise over the week so far of

0.5% against the euro, about the same against sterling and a

little more, at 0.9%, against the Australian dollar.

“Clearly the U.S. dollar has got some power behind it, and I

think that’s holding back all the majors,” said Westpac

strategist Imre Speizer.

“There’s an interest rate side to it, and sometimes it’s a

safe-haven bid…we do feel that the U.S. dollar’s going to be

quite strong over the next few months,” he said, as strong U.S.

data feeds in to higher yields and rate-increase expectations.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of currencies, was flat at 92.604 on Friday and

up 0.5% for the week.

Ahead on Friday, traders are looking to U.S. retail sales

data and consumer confidence for any reading on inflation and

the strength of the recovery. The Bank of Japan concludes a

two-day meeting but is unlikely to change any policy settings.

PANDEMIC

Mood across financial markets has been dour as virus

infections are surging globally. Investors have pinned hopes on

what happens in highly-vaccinated England over the coming weeks,

after most restrictions are set to be lifted on Monday.

Treasuries have rallied for a third week in a row as worries

about the spread of the contagious Delta variant and a wager on

inflation being transitory – or at least contained quickly by

central bankers – has pulled long-end yields lower.

Safe-havens yen and the Swiss franc have also been firm,

with the yen up 0.2% on the dollar for the week so far and

headed for its best week in a month against the euro.

The yen last bought 109.98 per dollar and 129.86 per

euro. The euro stood at $1.1808, not far above

the three-month low of $1.1772 it tested during the week.

Sterling traded at $1.3832 early in the Asia session,

having handed back some of a bounce that came with strong jobs

figures and hawkish comments on Thursday from Bank of England

policymaker Michael Saunders.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar has also been a

victim of the cautious mood, and of the lockdown of Melbourne

and Sydney. It has fallen 0.9% on the dollar this week to

$0.7423 and sits at a more than five-month low on the kiwi

.

The Thai baht, among the currencies most battered

by the dollar’s strength and the pandemic’s resurgence, tracked

toward a fifth consecutive weekly loss as tourism-dependent

Thailand posted record infections.

Cryptocurrencies were perilously close to the bottom of

recent ranges with bitcoin at $31,660 and ether

at $1,910.

