Dollar on course for weekly gain; kiwi leaps with inflation

SINGAPORE — The dollar headed on Friday
for its best weekly gain in about a month, supported by buying
on investor worries about quicker U.S. interest rate increases
and by rising virus infections, while a hot inflation reading
lifted the New Zealand dollar.
The kiwi was the biggest mover amongst majors in
morning trade, and was last up 0.4% at $0.7003, after consumer
prices rose far faster than expected at a decade-high pace of
1.3% for the June quarter and 3.3% for the year.
The reading has brought forward rate hike expectations to
next month, with markets now pricing an 86% chance the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand becomes the first developed-market central
bank to exit from emergency policy settings.
Still, against a firm greenback, even that startling
prospect has so far failed to rouse the New Zealand currency
from recent ranges, and for the week the kiwi is up just 0.1%.
The dollar was broadly steady elsewhere on Friday but
heading for weekly gains, with a rise over the week so far of
0.5% against the euro, about the same against sterling and a
little more, at 0.9%, against the Australian dollar.
“Clearly the U.S. dollar has got some power behind it, and I
think that’s holding back all the majors,” said Westpac
strategist Imre Speizer.
“There’s an interest rate side to it, and sometimes it’s a
safe-haven bid…we do feel that the U.S. dollar’s going to be
quite strong over the next few months,” he said, as strong U.S.
data feeds in to higher yields and rate-increase expectations.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was flat at 92.604 on Friday and
up 0.5% for the week.
Ahead on Friday, traders are looking to U.S. retail sales
data and consumer confidence for any reading on inflation and
the strength of the recovery. The Bank of Japan concludes a
two-day meeting but is unlikely to change any policy settings.
PANDEMIC
Mood across financial markets has been dour as virus
infections are surging globally. Investors have pinned hopes on
what happens in highly-vaccinated England over the coming weeks,
after most restrictions are set to be lifted on Monday.
Treasuries have rallied for a third week in a row as worries
about the spread of the contagious Delta variant and a wager on
inflation being transitory – or at least contained quickly by
central bankers – has pulled long-end yields lower.
Safe-havens yen and the Swiss franc have also been firm,
with the yen up 0.2% on the dollar for the week so far and
headed for its best week in a month against the euro.
The yen last bought 109.98 per dollar and 129.86 per
euro. The euro stood at $1.1808, not far above
the three-month low of $1.1772 it tested during the week.
Sterling traded at $1.3832 early in the Asia session,
having handed back some of a bounce that came with strong jobs
figures and hawkish comments on Thursday from Bank of England
policymaker Michael Saunders.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar has also been a
victim of the cautious mood, and of the lockdown of Melbourne
and Sydney. It has fallen 0.9% on the dollar this week to
$0.7423 and sits at a more than five-month low on the kiwi
.
The Thai baht, among the currencies most battered
by the dollar’s strength and the pandemic’s resurgence, tracked
toward a fifth consecutive weekly loss as tourism-dependent
Thailand posted record infections.
Cryptocurrencies were perilously close to the bottom of
recent ranges with bitcoin at $31,660 and ether
at $1,910.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 144 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1805 $1.1811 -0.04% -3.37% +1.1817 +1.1806
Dollar/Yen 109.9900 109.8100 +0.09% +6.40% +109.9900 +109.8700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9188 0.9179 +0.09% +3.84% +0.9188 +0.9175
Sterling/Dollar 1.3829 1.3840 -0.05% +1.24% +1.3834 +1.3826
Dollar/Canadian 1.2589 1.2593 -0.02% -1.13% +1.2600 +1.2582
Aussie/Dollar 0.7422 0.7420 +0.06% -3.49% +0.7438 +0.7418
NZ 0.7002 0.6978 +0.36% -2.48% +0.7027 +0.6985
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)
