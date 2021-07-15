Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.91% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.91%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.91%.

The best performers of the session on the were Novozymes A/S B (CSE:), which rose 0.80% or 3.8 points to trade at 478.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) added 0.70% or 3.8 points to end at 550.4 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 0.46% or 15 points to 3243 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 6.41% or 15.7 points to trade at 229.1 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 3.28% or 585 points to end at 17240 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 3.12% or 29.40 points to 911.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 102 to 48 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 0.70% or 3.8 to 550.4.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.42% or 0.31 to $72.82 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.44% or 0.33 to hit $74.43 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.01% or 0.25 to trade at $1825.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.22% to 6.2967, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4371.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 92.550.

