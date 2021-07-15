‘DeFi Education Fund’ defends controversial $10.2M UNI liquidation By Cointelegraph

‘DeFi Education Fund’ defends controversial $10.2M UNI liquidation
The DeFi Education Fund (DEF), an organization funded by Uniswap to spearhead lobbying and educational initiatives in support of the decentralized finance sector, has defended its sudden move to liquidate half of its UNI treasury earlier this week.
The organization said it needed to convert the funds into stable assets to weather crypto market volatility.
