Damien In Gossip Girl And Josh In Air Bud Are The Same

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
27

Sometimes I forget actors keep acting.

We all grew up idolizing this dog, right?


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The most talented dog to ever exist. 

Buddy was the cream of the crop when it came to man’s best friend, and his onscreen relationship with his human, Josh, was the best part of the movie.


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is the kid I’m referring to, played by Kevin Zegers.


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Until quite recently, I had convinced myself that Kevin never went on to act again.


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everet / Everett Collection

Turns out, Kevin also played the manipulative drug lord Damien from the original Gossip Girl.

I’m supposed to believe that this child right here…

…Is the same man who tried to use Jenny as a drug mule??

And then later sold Juliet the drugs that almost killed Serena?!


TheHousewives0000 / Via youtube.com

Ignorance really is bliss sometimes, people.

Like, I understand actors play different parts, but Kevin had always been cemented in my mind as sweet, little Josh — the dreamer with a big heart.


Keystone Pictures / Via giphy.com

So this news is a bit difficult to process.

On the bright side, Kevin is all grown up with a cute little family.

But for now, I think I’m going to choose to remember Kevin this way.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR