Damien In Gossip Girl And Josh In Air Bud Are The Same

Sometimes I forget actors keep acting.
We all grew up idolizing this dog, right?
Buddy was the cream of the crop when it came to man’s best friend, and his onscreen relationship with his human, Josh, was the best part of the movie.
This is the kid I’m referring to, played by Kevin Zegers.
Until quite recently, I had convinced myself that Kevin never went on to act again.
Turns out, Kevin also played the manipulative drug lord Damien from the original Gossip Girl.
I’m supposed to believe that this child right here…
…Is the same man who tried to use Jenny as a drug mule??
And then later sold Juliet the drugs that almost killed Serena?!
Like, I understand actors play different parts, but Kevin had always been cemented in my mind as sweet, little Josh — the dreamer with a big heart.
On the bright side, Kevin is all grown up with a cute little family.
But for now, I think I’m going to choose to remember Kevin this way.
