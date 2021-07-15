Cutera, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on August 4, 2021

Article content

BRISBANE, Calif. — Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to the discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day.

To join the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or + 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the Conference ID: 13721584.