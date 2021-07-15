Corn eases after 3 sessions of gains, U.S. crop worries limit losses

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures on Thursday retreated from a near two-week high hit in the previous session, although losses were limited by worries about crops in key U.S. growing regions.

Wheat dipped after a rally, while soybean ticked higher.

“We are in the middle of U.S. corn and soybean growing season and the market is going to be volatile,” said one Singapore-based grains trader. “There have been rains in some U.S. areas, while many parts are still dry.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1% at $5.58 a bushel, as of 0319 GMT, having gained 3.3% in the previous session.