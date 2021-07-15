Copper rises as weaker China growth data fuels monetary easing hopes

Article content Copper prices rose on Thursday as a weaker-than-expected quarterly economic growth in top consumer China raised hopes of further monetary easing by the country’s central bank. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.9% to $9,429.50 a tonne by 0706 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2% to 68,800 yuan ($10,651.31) a tonne. China’s gross domestic product expanded 7.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, missing expectations of a 8.1% rise in a Reuters poll, due to slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Article content The bleak data came amid market speculation of further monetary easing after China’s surprise cut of banks’ reserve requirements last week. Some market watchers say a cut in the country’s benchmark prime loan rate may be in the offing. “Prices have to come back down ….(but) usually there is some opposite effect,” said a Singapore-based metals trader, referring to the weak data in China that should have led to a subdued metals outlook. “I’m more bearish now and no longer hold my weak dollar-strong copper idea because China’s outlook has changed,” said the trader, adding that the wide contango in cash three-month copper, more concentrate coming to China and smelters going online after a maintenance season will all lead to higher supply.