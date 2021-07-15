CONSOB, Italian Finance Regulator Publishes a Warning On Binance By CoinQuora

CONSOB, Italian Finance Regulator Publishes a Warning On Binance
- Italian regulator has warned citizens about Binance Group.
- Italy joined the list of countries to issue a warning regarding Binance.
Today, the Italian Companies and Exchange Commission (CONSOB) has warned citizens about Binance Group.
According to CONSOB, Binance Group is not allowed to provide investment services and activities in Italy. Also, the regulator specified that the firm can’t offer its services through the website www.binance.com whose sections are called “derivatives” and “Stock Token”.
In the press release, the Italian authority also drew the attention of its citizens. The regulator invites savers to use their utmost diligence to make their investment choices carefully. More so, CONSOB urges people to verify in advance that the websites through which they invest ca…
