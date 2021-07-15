Co-founder slams crypto as ‘right-wing hyper-capitalist’ tech By Cointelegraph

DOGE attack: Co-founder slams crypto as ‘right-wing hyper-capitalist’ tech
The co-founder of the memecoin DOGE, Jackson Palmer, has slammed the entire crypto industry and its investors in a vitriol-laden Twitter thread on Wednesday.
Palmer, who created the wildly popular coin as a joke in 2013, unleashed his tirade in a lengthy thread about whether he would ever return to cryptocurrency, in short his answer is an emphatic “no”. He stated his belief that crypto is right-wing and inequitable:
