Cintas Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Cintas Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Cintas (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cintas announced earnings per share of $2.47 on revenue of $1.83B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $1.82B.

Cintas shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.39% from its 52 week high of $392.25 set on July 12. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.46% from the start of the year.

Cintas shares lost 0.25% in pre-market trade following the report.

Cintas follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Cintas’s report follows an earnings beat by Alimentation Couchen A on June 29, who reported EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $12.24B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $11,835M.

Walgreens Boots had beat expectations on July 1 with third quarter EPS of $1.51 on revenue of $34.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.16 on revenue of $33.49B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar