China’s yuan inches higher, GDP data caps gains

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Thursday, to reflect some weakness in the

greenback in global markets, but gains were capped by a slightly

weaker-than-expected second quarter growth data.

China’s economy grew less robustly than expected in the

second quarter, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw

material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the

recovery momentum.

“China’s Q2 GDP showed that the cyclical rebound from the

pandemic has peaked. The future momentum will be more normalized

and also return to more structural factors as well,” said Gary

Ng, economist for Asia-Pacific for Natixis in Hong Kong.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at a more than one-week high of

6.464 per dollar, 166 pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix

of 6.4806.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4620

per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.4602 before changing

hands at 6.4658 at midday, 32 pips firmer than the previous late

session close.

Traders said the yuan benefited from a retreat in the dollar

in morning trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome

Powell reassured that he was in no rush to tighten policy.

Some currency traders said markets were still awaiting more

clues to justify whether the latest cut to Chinese banks’

reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was fine-tuning monetary policy

or kickstarting a more broad-based easing cycle to prop up the

economy.

The PBOC partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans

earlier on Thursday, while keeping the interest rates unchanged,

the same day as a cut in the banks’ RRR took effect.

“By now, the market is likely to interpret China’s RRR cut

as a hawkish cut,” Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong

Kong, said in a note.

“We think the direction of diverging monetary policy between

China and the U.S. is clear, which should lead to a rebound in

USD/RMB (yuan) going into year-end,” she added, expecting the

yuan to weaken to 6.6 per dollar at the end of this year.

Despite the steady MLF rate on Thursday, China’s surprise

RRR cut decision has fueled speculation about further monetary

easing to underpin the economy. Some market watchers say a cut

in the country’s benchmark loan prime rate may be next, possibly

as early as next week.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.423,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4668 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.464 6.4806 0.26%

Spot yuan 6.4658 6.469 0.05%

Divergence from 0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.97%

Spot change since 2005 28.00%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.34 98.36 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.423 92.399 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4668 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.645 -2.72%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Lincoln Feast.)

