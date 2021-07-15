China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Two Investment Leaders

Article content (Bloomberg) — China Investment Corp. has lost two executives leading investment teams, extending an exodus of senior professionals at the nation’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund. Shang Yanchun, a director who led one of the two teams for technology, media and telecommunications at CIC Capital, recently left to seek other opportunities, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Lu Man, who was in charge of manufacturing deals at the direct investment arm, left earlier this year, they said, asking not to be identified as the departures were private.

Article content More than 20 team leaders and managing directors have left in recent years, deepening an exodus even after the fund set up a leadership group for high-level recruitment. The departures highlight CIC’s challenges in bolstering its appeal as an employer, which has been eroded by shrinking opportunities, sliding compensation competitiveness and rising restrictions. “Personnel change is a normal phenomenon for enterprises,” Beijing-based CIC said in an emailed statement, reiterating its commitment to “garner high-caliber, dedicated professionals.” Shang and Lu couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The duo add to at least five departures last year at the direct investment arm alone, where deal-making has become more difficult as protectionism in major markets like the U.S. rises and the pandemic curbs travel. Executive Vice President Zhang Qing left in early 2019, and Winston Ma, a managing director and former head of the Toronto office, quit in 2018.