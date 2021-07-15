China to release more than 10 mln T of coal from reserves

Article content

BEIJING — China will release more than 10 million tonnes of coal from state reserves to ensure steady supply to the market, the powerful state planner said in a statement on Thursday, the year’s fifth such release.

The coal will come from dozens of reserve hubs and key ports nationwide, the National Development and Reform Commission said, adding that the government would arrange further releases from reserves in line with market demand.

In April, the state planner urged power plants, coal miners and major coal transport hubs to boost reserves of the fuel, spurred by concerns over tight supplies and an expected demand surge.