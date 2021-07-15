Carbeeza Inc. Begins Trading on the TSX-V Under Symbol AUTO

CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carbeeza Inc. (the “Company” or “Carbeeza”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) under the symbol “AUTO”, following the successful completion of its transaction with HIT Technologies Inc.

Sandro Torrieri, President, CEO, and Director of Carbeeza, commented: “We are thrilled to begin trading on the TSX-V with the transaction now completed. We are looking forward to advancing our marketing plan in Canada and beyond. Thank your to all of our existing and new shareholder base for the support as Carbeeza enters the next chapter.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed

Sandro Torrieri, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Sandro Torrieri at sandroauto@carbeeza.com or call 1-855-216-8802.

About the Company

Carbeeza is an automotive based platform powered by artificial intelligence which acts as a marketplace to connect consumers, dealers and lenders through an unparalleled customer experience providing the customers with transparent access to not only vehicles but also serve- financing and price negotiations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company and AmalCo have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws unless pursuant to an exemption from such registration.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.