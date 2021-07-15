Canada sheds 294,200 jobs in June

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wait in line for resume critique and career assessment sessions at the 2014 Spring National Job Fair and Training Expo in Toronto, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada lost 294,200 jobs in June, mainly on a plunge in service sector jobs in industries hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.
The May data was revised to show a loss of 318,700 jobs rather than a gain of 101,600. The report, which is derived from ADP’s payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
