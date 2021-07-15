Bybit Announces Expansion Into Crypto Spot Trading Market By CoinQuora



Bybit Announces Expansion Into Crypto Spot Trading Market



Bybit has announced its expansion into the crypto Spot Trading market.

The new spot trading platform with zero maker fee opens on July 15, 6 AM UTC.

Crypto spot is significant for derivatives traders engaging in hedging strategies.

Today, crypto derivatives leader Bybit has announced its expansion into the crypto spot trading market. According to Bybit, the new spot trading platform with zero maker fee opens to all on July 15, 6 AM UTC.

Upon launch, the supported trading pairs are , ETH/USDT, SRP/USDT, and EOD/USDT. They shared that more trading pairs will follow shortly.

Of note, a spot trade allows traders to buy and sell the crypto-asset “on the spot” and at the current market rate once an order is filled. In the spot market, ownerships of crypto assets are transferred directly between buyers and sellers.

Clearly, the crypto spot is not only a foundational starting point for new market entrants but a complementary v…

Continue reading on CoinQuora