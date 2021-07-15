Brookfield sweetens offer for Canada’s Inter Pipeline to $6.85 bln

Article content

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners raised its hostile offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd for a second time to about C$8.58 billion ($6.85 billion) as it battles a rival bid from Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Pembina has made an all-stock bid of about C$8.5 billion, or $19.7 per share as of Wednesday’s close, while Brookfield had offered C$8.48 billion, with an all-cash option.

Brookfield said on Thursday shareholders can now elect to receive either C$20.00 per share in cash or 0.25 of a share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, which translates into C$23.85 as of its last close, for each Inter share.