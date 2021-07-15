Britain fines drugmakers $360 million for overcharging NHS

Article content

Britain’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined several drugmakers a total of more than 260 million pounds ($360 million) for overcharging the state-backed NHS healthcare network in relation to supply of hydrocortisone tablets.

The companies engaged in practices including buying potential rivals to keep them off the market, increase prices of the drugs as the sole provider and paying off competition, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

The regulator fined Actavis UK, Auden Mckenzie, Allergan Plc, Accord Healthcare, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Waymade Plc, Amdipharm, Advanz Pharma and some Cinven entities. Auden Mckenzie and Actavis UK together will pay 221.1 million pounds.