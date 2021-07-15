Bondly Finance urges users to stop trading following alleged exploit By Cointelegraph

Bondly Finance urges users to stop trading following alleged exploit
Decentralized e-commerce platform Bondly Finance is the latest decentralized finance (DeFi) platform to suffer an alleged exploit. The developer team advised the DeFi community to stop trading Bondly, the platform’s native token, following a suspected exploit on July 15.
Bondly Finance has yet to provide details regarding the attack, aside from being compromised by an unknown party. “Rest assure, we have already taken action and will be operating as usual as soon as possible,” the official announcement reads.
