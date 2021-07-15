Blockchain traceability gives farmers a competitive advantage By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
56

Fruits of the land: Blockchain traceability gives farmers a competitive advantage

The global food and agriculture industry is a trillion-dollar sector that is growing exponentially. According to findings from the World Bank, agriculture alone accounted for 4% of global domestic product, or GDP, of the United States in 2018. The report further noted that agriculture could account for more than 25% of GDP in developing countries.

Meanwhile, it’s important to point out that large corporate farms play a dominant role in the agriculture industry. For instance, research from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that major farms accounted for 89% of food production in the U.S. in 2015.

Cows with RFID tags on ears; Image source: E-Livestock Global
Cattleman scanning cows with RFID tags on ears; Image source: E-Livestock Global