Bitcoin price tumbles to ‘final support’ as trader warns of $24K BTC price target By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22

(BTC) dropped to its “final support zone” above $31,000 on July 15 as a low grind downward brought fresh predictions of a BTC price crash.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting fresh local lows of $31,550 on Thursday.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/ Twitter
Bitcoin total exchange transaction fees annotated chart. Source: Yann & Jan/ Twitter