“Bitcoin Is Big Tech Without The Company” By CoinQuora

Michael Saylor: "Bitcoin Is Big Tech Without The Company"
- Microstrategy’s Michael Saylor has called big tech but without the company.
- He talked about this to Natalie Brunell for her podcast, Coin Stories.
- As of last count, his company HODLs 105,085 BTC.
Speaking to Natalie Brunell for her podcast Coin Stories, Michael Saylor stated that Bitcoin is just like big tech but without the company involved. He compared the leading crypto to the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:), and Facebook (NASDAQ:).
“You would like to have a big tech network that has all the dominance of Apple or Google or Facebook but without the company attached. So #Bitcoin is Big Tech without the company.” –@michael_saylor
Full Coin Stories interview drops to…
