Biden, Xi to Address APEC Leaders at Special Summit on Virus

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.S. President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping and other world leaders will meet virtually on Friday as part of an informal APEC meeting focused on ending the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery as Asia struggles with a deadly resurgence of virus cases. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose country is chairing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation this year, has called an unprecedented additional meeting of the heads of its 21 member economies ahead of a formal summit later this year. The group includes the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia and Canada, as well Southeast Asian and Pacific-facing countries.

Article content “I will be inviting discussion on immediate measures to achieve more co-ordinated regional action to assist recovery, as well as steps that will support inclusive and sustainable growth over the long term,” Ardern said in a statement. The meeting comes as APEC countries from Indonesia and Malaysia to Thailand and Japan face rising Covid-19 caseloads, and as Hong Kong and Singapore struggle to reopen their economies at a pace that matches New York and London. At the same time, the meeting is bound to reflect tensions between the U.S. and China, which continue to spar on everything from human rights to technology. The White House is discussing whether to move ahead with plans for a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies to counter Beijing’s influence, while it hits out China over its policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.