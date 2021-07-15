Barrick’s second-quarter gold output falls 5.4% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Souvenir luggage tags are displayed at a Barrick Gold Corp at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
(Reuters) – Miner Barrick Gold (NYSE:) Corp, said on Thursday its second-quarter production fell 5.4% from the previous quarter, dented by planned maintenance shutdowns at Nevada Gold Mine and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.
Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.04 million ounces in the three months ended June 30, from 1.10 million ounces in the previous quarter, the company said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.