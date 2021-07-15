Barrick’s second-quarter gold output falls 5.4% By Reuters

(Reuters) – Miner Barrick Gold (NYSE:) Corp, said on Thursday its second-quarter production fell 5.4% from the previous quarter, dented by planned maintenance shutdowns at Nevada Gold Mine and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.

Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.04 million ounces in the three months ended June 30, from 1.10 million ounces in the previous quarter, the company said.

