Bank of NY Mellon Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Bank of NY Mellon (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Bank of NY Mellon announced earnings per share of $1.13 on revenue of $3.96B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9975 on revenue of $3.86B.

Bank of NY Mellon shares are up 16.12% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.84% from its 52 week high of $52.90 set on June 1. They are broadly in line with the S&P 500 which is up 16.46% from the start of the year.

Bank of NY Mellon follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Bank of NY Mellon’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.6B.

