Australia’s Spark Infra rejects $3.7 bln bid, but leaves door open for talks

Article content Australia’s Spark Infrastructure on Thursday rejected a A$4.91 billion ($3.67 billion) takeover bid by a consortium that included private equity giant KKR & Co Inc, but kept its door open to further talks, sending its shares up nearly 8%. The second bid from KKR and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board of A$2.80-per-share was 10 cents more than the previous one, Spark revealed. The electricity poles-and-wires firm is open to sharing “limited information on its business and prospects” subject to a confidentiality agreement, but said the offer did not merit access to its books.

Article content The news sent Spark shares up 7.7% to a more than 42-month high of A$2.67, which is above the first bid but shy of the second. Thursday’s offer was at a near 13% premium to Spark’s closing price in the previous session. KKR, in an emailed statement, confirmed making the bid with the Canadian pension fund. “Overall, we believe the bid prices appear fair and we expect the management to be under increasing pressure to engage further with the consortium, or disclose a better pathway to realizing value,” J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note. The offer is the latest in a flurry of deal activity in Australia as record-low interest rates have prompted institutional investors with ample capital to chase higher yields just as the economy enjoys a sharp rebound from a pandemic-driven recession.