Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.26% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.26%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were ARB Corporation Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.22% or 2.99 points to trade at 44.38 at the close. Meanwhile, St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) added 7.03% or 0.130 points to end at 1.980 and Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:) was up 6.05% or 0.150 points to 2.630 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Polynovo Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.70% or 0.200 points to trade at 2.100 at the close. Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.60% or 0.41 points to end at 6.91 and Nuix Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.94% or 0.13 points to 2.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 694 to 643 and 413 ended unchanged.

Shares in Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 6.05% or 0.150 to 2.630.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.78% to 11.834.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.44% or 8.00 to $1833.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.83% or 1.34 to hit $71.79 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.58% or 1.18 to trade at $73.58 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.15% to 0.7469, while AUD/JPY fell 0.29% to 82.00.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 92.445.