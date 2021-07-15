Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

Article content
Most Asian currencies traded in a tight
range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks
countered support from relatively resilient China data and the
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish
tone.
South Korea’s won was an outlier, jumping 0.5%
after the country’s central bank singalled it was considering
hiking rates.
The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian
rupiah, Singapore’s dollar and the Malaysian
ringgit traded flat to higher.

Second-quarter economic growth in the region’s top trade
partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were
encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll
out more support measures to support the recovery.
In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases
to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than
their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster
was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus.
“The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out
of China but Asia’s emerging market currencies remain under
stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock
downs,” Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note.
The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight

after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was
“still a ways off” from levels the central bank wanted to see
before tapering its monetary support.
Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but
Singapore’s stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related
to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number
of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were
being gradually eased.
The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of
Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary
policy if needed from the next meeting.
“A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in
our view to hike in the region,” analysts at TD Securities said,
expecting South Korea’s strong trade performance to keep growth

buoyant.
The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell
for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh
week.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal
Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1
basis points at 1.462%
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis
points at 6.487%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23
China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83
India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64
Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80
Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61
Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35
S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20
Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45
Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16
Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
