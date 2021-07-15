Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

rupiah, Singapore’s dollar and the Malaysian

The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian

after the country’s central bank singalled it was considering

South Korea’s won was an outlier, jumping 0.5%

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish

countered support from relatively resilient China data and the

range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks

Most Asian currencies traded in a tight

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight

stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock

of China but Asia’s emerging market currencies remain under

“The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out

was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus.

their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster

to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than

In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases

out more support measures to support the recovery.

encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll

partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were

Second-quarter economic growth in the region’s top trade

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was

“still a ways off” from levels the central bank wanted to see

before tapering its monetary support.

Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but

Singapore’s stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related

to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number

of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were

being gradually eased.

The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of

Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary

policy if needed from the next meeting.

“A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in

our view to hike in the region,” analysts at TD Securities said,

expecting South Korea’s strong trade performance to keep growth