Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
26

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jul 15, 2021  •  43 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Most Asian currencies traded in a tight

range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks

countered support from relatively resilient China data and the

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish

tone.

South Korea’s won was an outlier, jumping 0.5%

after the country’s central bank singalled it was considering

hiking rates.

The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian

rupiah, Singapore’s dollar and the Malaysian

ringgit traded flat to higher.

Second-quarter economic growth in the region’s top trade

partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were

encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll

out more support measures to support the recovery.

In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases

to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than

their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster

was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus.

“The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out

of China but Asia’s emerging market currencies remain under

stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock

downs,” Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note.

The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight

after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was

“still a ways off” from levels the central bank wanted to see

before tapering its monetary support.

Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but

Singapore’s stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related

to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number

of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were

being gradually eased.

The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of

Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary

policy if needed from the next meeting.

“A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in

our view to hike in the region,” analysts at TD Securities said,

expecting South Korea’s strong trade performance to keep growth

buoyant.

The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell

for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh

week.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal

Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1

basis points at 1.462%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis

points at 6.487%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23

China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83

India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64

Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80

Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61

Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35

S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20

Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45

Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16

Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR