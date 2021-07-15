Asian currencies ease, Thai baht leads the fall

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.990 109.86 -0.12

Sing dlr 1.356 1.3545 -0.11

Taiwan dlr 27.938 27.892 -0.16

Korean won 1143.800 1141.5 -0.20

Baht 32.770 32.66 -0.34

Peso 50.200 50.15 -0.10

Rupiah 14510.000 14480 -0.21

Rupee 74.538 74.5375 0.00

Ringgit 4.200 4.201 +0.02

Yuan 6.466 6.4615 -0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.990 103.24 -6.14

Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.59

Taiwan dlr 27.938 28.483 +1.95

Korean won 1143.800 1086.20 -5.04

Baht 32.770 29.96 -8.57

Peso 50.200 48.01 -4.36

Rupiah 14510.000 14040 -3.24

Rupee 74.538 73.07 -1.98

Ringgit 4.200 4.0200 -4.29

Yuan 6.466 6.5283 +0.96

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)