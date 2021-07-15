Asian currencies ease, Thai baht leads the fall

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
21

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.990 109.86 -0.12

Sing dlr 1.356 1.3545 -0.11

Taiwan dlr 27.938 27.892 -0.16

Korean won 1143.800 1141.5 -0.20

Baht 32.770 32.66 -0.34

Peso 50.200 50.15 -0.10

Rupiah 14510.000 14480 -0.21

Rupee 74.538 74.5375 0.00

Ringgit 4.200 4.201 +0.02

Yuan 6.466 6.4615 -0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.990 103.24 -6.14

Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.59

Taiwan dlr 27.938 28.483 +1.95

Korean won 1143.800 1086.20 -5.04

Baht 32.770 29.96 -8.57

Peso 50.200 48.01 -4.36

Rupiah 14510.000 14040 -3.24

Rupee 74.538 73.07 -1.98

Ringgit 4.200 4.0200 -4.29

Yuan 6.466 6.5283 +0.96

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR