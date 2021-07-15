Analyst highlights 3 macro metrics that clearly show DeFi sector growth By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
31

Analyst highlights 3 macro metrics that clearly show DeFi sector growth

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been one of the hardest-hit sectors since (BTC) price corrected from its all-time high in early May and this can be seen by the decline in the total value locked (TVL) on all protocols.

According to data from DeFi Llama, the total value locked in decentralized finance platforms dropped from $154 billion and currently sits at $108.7 billion.

Total value locked on all DeFi protocols. Source: Defi Llama
Quarterly DEX volume. Source: Messari
Monthly DEX volume. Source: Messari