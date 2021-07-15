Alitalia’s successor ITA to take off in mid-October after EU deal

Article content ROME — Carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) will replace state-owned Alitalia and start flying in mid-October after Italy reached a long-awaited deal with the European Commission following months of tense talks over the fate of the old, loss-making airline. Brussels and Rome have held lengthy negotiations over the fate of Alitalia and its successor, demanding that ITA should be independent of the former so as not to be liable for Alitalia’s billions of euros in state aid received in recent years.

Article content ITA, which will be fully operational from Oct. 15, said in a statement it will aim to raise initial capital worth 700 million euros ($826.70 million) to buy assets from the old company and launch its activity. The decision comes at a time when the airline industry, crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, is seeing demand limping towards a recovery and companies are still keeping many aircraft around the world grounded or flying near-empty The new airline, which was initially supposed to start operating in April, said it expected revenue just above 3.3 billion euros in 2025. It added it would reach earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 209 million euros and a break-even by the third quarter of 2023. ITA will buy assets for its aviation business directly from Alitalia and it will bid in a public tender to acquire the carrier’s brand, which it sees as “an essential element in carrying out its industrial plan” and was one of the EU requirements for the deal.

Article content However, ITA will inherit only part of Alitalia’s flight slots – one of the main sticking points in the negotiations and a key asset for carriers – thus accepting the Commission’s demands. It will get 85% of the old Alitalia slots at Milan’s Linate airport and 43% at Rome’s Fiumicino hub. The European Commission said it would remain in close contact with Rome to ensure that the launch of ITA would be in line with EU state aid rules. It added that its investigations into the 1.3 billion euros granted to Alitalia were still ongoing. JOB CONCERNS Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini said the new company would be competitive in the national and international market and would have “significant development perspectives,” but some members of the coalition government complained the new plan was not strong enough.

Article content “You cannot give up workers and slots in a moment when the airline business is back on track,” Giulia Lupo, a senator for the ruling 5-Star Movement, told Reuters. ITA will initially operate a fleet of 52 planes, seven of which wide-body, used for longer-haul routes. The number is expected to increase progressively to 105 aircraft in 2025. Of the 11,000-strong Alitalia staff, between 2,750 and 2,950 will be employed in the ITA’s aviation unit this year, rising to 5,550-5,700 in 2025. Up to 4,000 workers will likely be hired in handling and maintenance units. An industry ministry statement said it would “take charge of the social repercussions … activating safeguard to support the workers who will not find a place in the new company.” $1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Alison Williams)

