Alessia Cara Debuts “Sweet Dream” And “Shapeshifter”

You’re gearing up to release your third studio album — how are you feeling ahead of its release?

I feel nervous, for sure, but not as nervous as I’ve felt in the past. The nervousness has taken a backseat to the excitement I have for this project because I’ve worked so hard on it…I genuinely think this is the best work I’ve ever created and am excited to share it with my fans. I just want them to love it.

What were your influences for “Shapeshifter” and “Sweet Dream”?

The reason why I wanted to put out two singles at once is because I was listening to the project as a whole and was trying to figure out a theme — because the first song that people hear should always be a representation of what’s to come. As I was listening to it, I noticed the theme of “duality”— this night and day, this point A and point B — and there’s a very clear halfway point [in the album], the first half being this tumultuous period that I went through…a really, really dark and emotional time, so the inspiration for “Sweet Dream” was that period.

The song itself is about my ongoing relationship with sleep — or, lack of sleep — and my nighttime anxiety. This past year, all that insomnia turned into extreme anxiety, which manifested into extreme panic attacks, which was all extremely overwhelming. I wrote this song while at a sleepover at a friend’s — she was passed out beside me and, there I was, wide-awake. So, I wrote this song that night to get out my frustrations and anxieties with my own thoughts and my own mind — I wrapped it in a lot of humor and whimsy to mask the darkness of it all.

On the flip side, we have “Shapeshifter” which is an extremely confident and sassy song — it’s not the most positive song, [but] it represents the half of the album that symbolizes confidence and the growing that I did during that time… I [now] look at life, and songwriting, with a lightness .

I got to make this song with Salaam Remi — a legend who’s worked with Miguel, and Lauryn Hill, and Amy Winehouse, my idol. I was super sick, but he only had one day, so I traveled down to Miami to work with him…I told him I was Italian and he started playing this melody on his guitar and it immediately inspired me. I took on the persona of this confident Italian woman that I would see in old movies…Alessia Cara would usually be like, “Poor me,” but this new persona that I created for “Shapeshifter” was like, “No, poor you for missing out on me.”