Emma Watson eventually bowed out of the role due to scheduling conflicts with the live-action Beauty and the Beast. As for Miles…the situation is a bit more complicated: He was attached to the movie when he was abruptly informed that he was no longer considered “creatively right” for the role. There were also false reports that both Miles and Emma were “too demanding” and missed out on the parts. But Miles maintains he was loyal to the project and director Damien Chazelle, with whom he previously worked on Whiplash. “When that movie was almost falling apart, I stayed attached to it and told directors that I really wanted to work with that I couldn’t jump ship from La La Land just because the project was in flux. I’ll go to my grave knowing that when push came to shove I expressed extreme loyalty to Damien and that movie. That’s sorta all I can say.” Whew.