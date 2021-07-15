35 Celebrities Who Are Twinks

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
39

A few years ago the New York Times wrote a thing about how twinks were a hot trend.

Some people are calling “twink” a slur but surely it’s not. Let me give you a little history lesson.

First off, twinks have always been around.

The ancient Greeks were totally obsessed with twinks. For example, Apollo, a Greek God, was a twink.

Basically every statue they made was of, you guessed it, a twink:


Heritage Images / Heritage Images via Getty Images

These guys going for an apple in the 1500s could definitely be classified as twinks too.


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln? Before he was an otter, he was a twink. This statue proves that:

Look, I’ve lived in Illinois and seen a lot of Lincolns in my time but this is maybe one of the most unusual? C. 1940 sexy New Deal Lincoln at the DC Office of Public Records https://t.co/3a1nmL8GYM


@malgorzatar / Twitter

Because I’m bored and feel like making this list again, here are some famous twinks:

1.

First off, Timothee Chalomet. He’s probably the current most famous and textbook twink.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

2.

Actually most actors when they start out are twinks. Like ’80s Rob Lowe was a twink.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

3.

Leonardo DiCaprio was basically the #1 twink of the ’90s. Jack Dawson completely personifies that.

4.

Zac Efron was textbook mid-2000s twink.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

5.

Mick Jagger certainly was too.


Chris Walter / WireImage / Getty Images

6.

Prince was a 100% a twink as well.

7.

Troye Sivan is currently the *it* twink in music.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for EJAF

8.

Michael Cimino from Love, Victor is the current TV twink.


itchell Haaseth / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

9.

Tom Holland? The MCU twink/twunk!


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

10.

Trent from Daria: An alt-twink.

11.

Danny Pudi in Community: Nerd twink.


Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

12.

The Jonas Brothers were twinks for years*.


Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Getty Images

*They currently are not twinks.

13.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse are def twinning twinks.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

14.

Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. = twinks.

15.

Brock from Pokémon — yup, that’s a twink.

16.

All of the members of early NSYNC were twinks.

The boys were literally twinking around giving each other wet willies and eating pizza.

17.

The Backstreet Boys were twinks when they first started out.

18.

Harry Potter was a twink, before he became an otter.


Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection

19.

Dev Patel is also a former twink.

20.

Like every guy from every Disney Channel Original Movie was a twink.

21.

Even Screech was a twink.

22.

Stefan (and Steve) Urquelle were twinks.

23.

Ashton Kutcher and Sean William Scott in Dude, Where’s My Car? were twinks.


20th Century Fox/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.

24.

Most Ken dolls are twinks.

26.

…Devon Sawa…


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

27.

…Joseph Gordon-Levitt…


Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

28.

…Chad Michael Murray…

29.

…and Ryan Gosling in The Notebook were all twinks.

30.

Lucky Blue Smith is a runway twink.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for InStyle

31.

Olympic diver Tom Daley was a twink for years, but is now more of a twunk.


Neil Hanna / AFP via Getty Images

32.

Justin Bieber was for a while too.

33.

Lil Nas X straddles the line between twink and twunk.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

34.

Peter Pan is a twink.


Disney/ Courtesy Everett Collection

35.

And last but certainly least, Link from Zelda is a twink.


Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Basically, to sum it up, twinks will and always will be everywhere. It’s also not a slur.

