35 Celebrities Who Are Twinks

Some people are calling “twink” a slur but surely it’s not. Let me give you a little history lesson.
First off, twinks have always been around.
The ancient Greeks were totally obsessed with twinks. For example, Apollo, a Greek God, was a twink.
Basically every statue they made was of, you guessed it, a twink:
These guys going for an apple in the 1500s could definitely be classified as twinks too.
Abraham Lincoln? Before he was an otter, he was a twink. This statue proves that:
Because I’m bored and feel like making this list again, here are some famous twinks:
1.
First off, Timothee Chalomet. He’s probably the current most famous and textbook twink.
2.
Actually most actors when they start out are twinks. Like ’80s Rob Lowe was a twink.
3.
Leonardo DiCaprio was basically the #1 twink of the ’90s. Jack Dawson completely personifies that.
4.
Zac Efron was textbook mid-2000s twink.
5.
Mick Jagger certainly was too.
6.
Prince was a 100% a twink as well.
7.
Troye Sivan is currently the *it* twink in music.
8.
Michael Cimino from Love, Victor is the current TV twink.
9.
Tom Holland? The MCU twink/twunk!
10.
Trent from Daria: An alt-twink.
11.
Danny Pudi in Community: Nerd twink.
12.
The Jonas Brothers were twinks for years*.
13.
Cole and Dylan Sprouse are def twinning twinks.
14.
Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. = twinks.
15.
Brock from Pokémon — yup, that’s a twink.
16.
All of the members of early NSYNC were twinks.
The boys were literally twinking around giving each other wet willies and eating pizza.
17.
The Backstreet Boys were twinks when they first started out.
18.
Harry Potter was a twink, before he became an otter.
19.
Dev Patel is also a former twink.
20.
Like every guy from every Disney Channel Original Movie was a twink.
21.
Even Screech was a twink.
22.
Stefan (and Steve) Urquelle were twinks.
23.
Ashton Kutcher and Sean William Scott in Dude, Where’s My Car? were twinks.
24.
Most Ken dolls are twinks.
26.
…Devon Sawa…
27.
…Joseph Gordon-Levitt…
28.
…Chad Michael Murray…
29.
…and Ryan Gosling in The Notebook were all twinks.
30.
Lucky Blue Smith is a runway twink.
31.
Olympic diver Tom Daley was a twink for years, but is now more of a twunk.
32.
Justin Bieber was for a while too.
33.
Lil Nas X straddles the line between twink and twunk.
34.
Peter Pan is a twink.
35.
And last but certainly least, Link from Zelda is a twink.
Basically, to sum it up, twinks will and always will be everywhere. It’s also not a slur.
