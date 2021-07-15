3 altcoins showing signs of accumulation while Bitcoin price is down By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto markets faced another day of struggle on July 15 as the price of (BTC) dropped to its “final support zone” near $31,000, which prompted traders to issue dire predictions about the future should bulls fail to hold this level.

Despite the struggles facing the crypto market at large, relatively obscure altcoins like Aavegotchi (GHST), Centric Cash (CNS) and Alien Worlds (TLM) posted positive gains in the past 48-hours and appear to be in a stealth accumulation mode.

GHST/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
TLM/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView