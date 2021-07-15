2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Under $10 By StockNews



© Reuters. 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Under $10



The COVID-19 pandemic brought renewed interest in the biotech industry. Many company’s that weren’t even working on vaccines or treatments saw their shares rise. But there are also great biotech stocks that are not recognized by the market yet. Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) are two such stocks that offer strong potential for gains.There is a common misconception that the vast majority of biotech stocks worthy of investment are priced well above the $10 mark. Some ignore the industry, assuming most of the stocks are traded at several hundred dollars per share. However, if you do your homework, you will find some affordable biotech stocks that can move significantly higher in the near future.

Suppose you have been hesitating to invest in biotech stocks due to the unpredictable nature of the industry or the comparably high price points. In that case, it is time to reassess your strategy. Add a couple of affordable biotech stocks to your portfolio, be patient, and your diversified holdings might work out to your benefit.

Here is a quick look at two biotech stocks priced under $10: Champions Oncology (CSBR) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVID).

Continue reading on StockNews