2 Bank ETFs to Buy on the Expectation of Higher Interest Rates By StockNews



© Reuters. 2 Bank ETFs to Buy on the Expectation of Higher Interest Rates



While the Federal Reserve has kept the benchmark rates unchanged for now, continuing concerns over rising inflation could lead to a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike. And we think investors’ expectation of higher rates could drive the performance of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) in the near term. Read on to learn more.The Federal Reserve expects at least two hikes in its benchmark interest rates by late 2023, according to its recent dot plot charts. In fact, seven of the 18 members of the Federal Open Markets Operations Committee (FOMC) anticipate a hike in the benchmark rate sometime next year.

While the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expects the prevailing inflation rate to be transitory, he stated in recent testimony to the U.S. Congress that the FOMC will use its tools to guide inflation back down in the event that the Fed’s narrative does not play out as it anticipates. Thus, because consumer prices increased 5.4% last month, representing the biggest monthly gain since August 2008, the economy might witness a sooner-than-expected hike in interest rates.

Because higher interest rates typically help banks generate higher interest income, investors expecting a rate hike will likely bet on bank stocks in the near- to midterm. As such, we think that SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) could witness a solid rally.

Continue reading on StockNews