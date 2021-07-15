1inch Foundation launches $3M grants program for DeFi developers By Cointelegraph

1inch Foundation launches $3M grants program for DeFi developers
1inch Foundation, the non-profit organization of the 1inch decentralized exchange aggregator, has earmarked $3 million to fund new protocol upgrades as part of a grants program targeting developers.
Over the next 12 months, 1inch Foundation will disburse grants for projects in the following categories: network development, community development and research and analytics.
